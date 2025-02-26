Russian drone attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased to two

An enemy attack on Kyiv region killed two people and wounded two others, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on the evening of February 25, 2025, the Russian military attacked Kyiv region with a UAV.

The attack killed two people and injured two others with shrapnel wounds - the prosecutor's office said.

According to the report, private residential buildings, one of which was completely destroyed, apartments in high-rise buildings, garages and cars were damaged in Buchansky district.

Criminal proceedings were initiated on the facts of war crimes, including those that resulted in the death of a person (parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Earlier, one person was reported dead as a result of an enemy attack in Kyiv region.

UAV attack in Kyiv region: 1 person killed and 2 injured