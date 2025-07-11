The Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Patrushev, has been notified of suspicion for committing war crimes in Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Friday, writes UNN.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has notified the former Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, current Deputy Prime Minister of the aggressor country, Dmitry Patrushev, of suspicion for committing war crimes in Ukraine. - reported the prosecutor's office.

According to the prosecutor's office, this concerns his involvement in the appropriation of material assets of agro-industrial complex enterprises in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions during the suspect's tenure as Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation (24.02.2022 - 14.05.2024).

"The high-ranking official, in violation of international humanitarian law, ensured the illegal export to Russia and to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea of stolen Ukrainian grain, from where it was subsequently exported by sea vessels under the guise of Russian-origin products to other countries of the world," the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

Also, during the investigation, prosecutors, as stated, found that the suspect was involved in "the introduction of Russian legislation in the occupied territories, changes in the ownership system, appropriation of other Ukrainian resources, and oppression of the local population."

"Moreover, it is worth noting that none of the violated norms were dictated by military necessity," the Office of the Prosecutor General emphasized.

The suspect's actions were qualified by the prosecution under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, as war crimes in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law. The involvement of other individuals from the political leadership of the aggressor country and the leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation in committing war crimes on the territory of Ukraine is also being established.

Addition

The SBU indicates that Dmytro Patrushev is the son of the "grey cardinal" of the Kremlin, Mykola Patrushev, who for a quarter of a century headed first the FSB, and then the Security Council of the Russian Federation, and now holds the position of Putin's assistant.

"Demotion": Center for Countering Disinformation commented on the new position of patrushev in russia