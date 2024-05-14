"Demotion": Center for Countering Disinformation commented on the new position of patrushev in russia

Nikolai Patrushev's new position from Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is a demotion. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

patrushev - putin's adviser. Demotion. Kiriyenko's retention of his position in Putin's administration suggests that Russia is satisfied with the direction of information and psychological operations and other projects against Ukraine that he oversees. In fact, Kiriyenko is a key figure in all Russian IO and IPSO against us, and he also oversees Medvedchuk's projects such as "the second Ukraine" - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Kovalenko noted that previously "Patrushev had the status of Putin's chief curator of the security forces.

Context

On May 14, the Russian media reported that Putin had appointed former security council secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Tula region governor Alexei Dyumin as his aides. For Dyumin, this means resigning from his post as head of the region.

Both officials, according to the Russian service of Radio Svoboda, are considered close associates of Putin. Patrushev was his deputy in the presidential administration in the late 1990s and then in the FSB, and Dyumin worked in his security detail from Putin's first term in office.

The decrees were published on May 14. Putin reappointed all of his aides, plenipotentiaries and heads of the presidential administration. All of them automatically resigned after the start of Putin's new term in office.

In particular, Anton Vaino, the head of the Russian Federation's administration, his first deputies Sergei Kiriyenko and Alexei Gromov, and one of the deputy heads, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, remained in their positions.