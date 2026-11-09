Russian attacks on Trypilska TPP — Centrenergo showed the aftermath

Photo: Centrenergo’s official Facebook page

Since the end of September, Russia has significantly increased the intensity of its attacks on the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant and changed the tactics used to carry them out. The enemy is using, among other things, ballistic missiles and jet-powered attack drones. Centrenergo showed the aftermath of the attacks, reports UNN.

Protective structures have been installed at the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant. At the same time, the nature of Russian attacks has changed significantly. Within a short period, the enemy may use different types of weapons against a single facility, including ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. This creates new challenges for protecting energy infrastructure - said Serhii Isachenko, CEO of Centrenergo.

Photo: Centrenergo's official Facebook page

The company said that the consequences of the Russian shelling were extremely serious; however, it was still too early to discuss the specific scale of the destruction.

After a detailed examination of the damaged equipment and infrastructure, it will be possible to assess the damage and determine the scope of the restoration work required - Centrenergo added.

To recap

As a result of Russian attacks on the energy sector, as of the morning of November 9, consumers in 12 regions were partially without electricity. Emergency blackouts were introduced in three regions.