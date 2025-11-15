Russian attacks in Sumy region: six civilians wounded, infrastructure damaged

Russian attacks during the day caused significant destruction in Sumy Oblast and resulted in injuries to six civilians, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of daily shelling and drone attacks in Sumy Oblast, six civilians were injured. In the Sumy community, a 17-year-old teenager, two women aged 22 and 47, and two men aged 50 and 78 sustained injuries. Another injured person, an 18-year-old man, was recorded in the Bilopillia community.

Over the past day, the Russian army carried out more than 50 shellings on 25 settlements in 13 communities. High-rise buildings, private houses, infrastructure facilities, public transport, and non-residential buildings were damaged in a number of communities: Sumy, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Shostka, Zno-Novhorodske, Esman, and Shalyhyne.

Due to the threat of repeated strikes, 26 people were evacuated. The air raid alert in the region lasted almost continuously for over 17 hours.

