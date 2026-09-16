Russian attacks caused power outages in six regions of Ukraine

As of the morning of September 16, enemy shelling has left some consumers without power in 6 regions of Ukraine. Restoration work is ongoing; the introduction of restriction schedules is not expected today. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, as of the morning some consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Cherkasy regions were without power. Restoration work is ongoing everywhere the security situation allows - the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy noted that electricity restrictions are not expected to be introduced today, and information about possible changes in energy supply can be found on the official resources of distribution system operators.

Consumers are urged, where possible, to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours—from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Germany will allocate an additional €1 million for the security of Ukraine's nuclear power plants