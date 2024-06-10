Russian attack on Kharkiv: a 75-year-old man is released from the rubble

In Kharkiv, after the attack of the Russian Federation from under the rubble of a house where a 75-year-old man is blocked. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

"Rescuers release another victim from the rubble of the House. There is a connection with a 75-year - old man," Sinegubov said.

Recall

According to Terekhov, Kharkiv was hit by three GAB. One of the hits fell on a garage cooperative, there was a fire and there is information about at least two injured.

Earlier, it became known that the number of victims as a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv increased to 6. In addition, there may be people under the rubble of one of the private houses.