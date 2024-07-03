Russian attack on Dnipro: Filatov says there are dead
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian attack on the city of Dnipro resulted in civilian casualties, with Filatov confirming civilian deaths.
As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro this morning, there are dead, said Mayor Boris Filatov, reports UNN.
"Unfortunately, there are dead civilians..." Filatov wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, a series of explosionswere reported in the city.
Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of missiles and UAVs flying towards the city.