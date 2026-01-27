Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceled

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 580 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 19008 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 54881 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 35182 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 40825 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 35462 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 54828 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 28907 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 61692 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23346 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2m/s
100%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
State aid is subject to declaration: NAZK clarificationJanuary 26, 11:03 PM • 5266 views
System for trading children under the guise of guardianship being tested: in Donetsk region, occupiers restrict parental rights of a mother of seven children - CNSJanuary 27, 12:11 AM • 6844 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to UkraineJanuary 27, 12:45 AM • 18956 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The Telegraph02:28 AM • 24679 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 10442 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 28236 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 54873 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 54823 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 61688 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 54067 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleh Syniehubov
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chasiv Yar
Donetsk Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 17036 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 16818 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 17677 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 20812 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 39560 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network

Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

On January 27, Russian occupiers attacked an infrastructure facility in Brody, Lviv region. The burning of oil products caused smoke, which led to the cancellation of classes in schools.

Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceled

On January 27, Russian occupiers attacked an infrastructure facility in Brody, Lviv region. The burning of oil products caused smoke, UNN reports with reference to the Brody City Council.

Details

All relevant services are working at the scene. Specialists are also measuring air quality indicators.

The city council reported that smoke is settling over the city and an unpleasant smell is noticeable. Residents were urged to close windows and doors tightly, and to limit movement on the streets if possible.

Due to the emergency, classes in schools have been canceled, and kindergartens that have already accepted children will operate with tightly closed windows and doors.

When there is smoke due to fires, close the windows tightly (it's also cold). Do not go outside unnecessarily. If necessary, wear a moistened mask or respirator. This especially applies to people with chronic respiratory diseases.

- added the city council.

It was also reported that air quality measurements for harmful combustion products have begun in nearby settlements. The results of the measurements will be announced additionally.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv increased to three people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv