Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceled

On January 27, Russian occupiers attacked an infrastructure facility in Brody, Lviv region. The burning of oil products caused smoke, UNN reports with reference to the Brody City Council.

Details

All relevant services are working at the scene. Specialists are also measuring air quality indicators.

The city council reported that smoke is settling over the city and an unpleasant smell is noticeable. Residents were urged to close windows and doors tightly, and to limit movement on the streets if possible.

Due to the emergency, classes in schools have been canceled, and kindergartens that have already accepted children will operate with tightly closed windows and doors.

When there is smoke due to fires, close the windows tightly (it's also cold). Do not go outside unnecessarily. If necessary, wear a moistened mask or respirator. This especially applies to people with chronic respiratory diseases. - added the city council.

It was also reported that air quality measurements for harmful combustion products have begun in nearby settlements. The results of the measurements will be announced additionally.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv increased to three people.