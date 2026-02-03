$42.970.16
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 8460 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 11786 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 13231 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 11576 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 19880 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 27978 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16440 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24228 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 34326 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
Russian attack on a bus with miners: DTEK named the deceased employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

On February 1, Russia attacked a civilian bus transporting DTEK miners. 12 civilians died, 9 of them DTEK employees.

Russian attack on a bus with miners: DTEK named the deceased employees

Sunday, February 1, became the most tragic day for the DTEK family since the full-scale war. On this day, Russia carried out a large-scale terrorist attack on a civilian bus, resulting in the death of 9 DTEK miners. This was reported by DTEK, according to UNN

February 1 is the most tragic day for the DTEK family since the full-scale war. On this day, Russia carried out a large-scale terrorist attack on our mines. The enemy deliberately struck a civilian bus 

- the statement reads. 

12 civilians died, 9 of them DTEK miners:

  • Andriy Smorgunov, longwall miner;
    • Roman Lysogorya, mining machine operator;
      • Denys Boykov, assistant section chief;
        • Roman Mukhońko, underground electrician;
          • Mykola Dovbysh, longwall miner;
            • Ruslan Chichiekov, longwall miner;
              • Yevhen Tarasenko, section mechanic;
                • Denys Karmelytskyi, miner for mining excavation repair;
                  • Vitaliy Bulash, mining master. 

                    We will never forget these names. And we will never forgive the enemy for this loss. Eternal memory to the miners whose lives Russia took 

                    - DTEK added.

                    Recall 

                    Russia attacked a bus transporting miners from an enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region after their shift. According to DTEK, 15 miners are known to have died.

                    Pavlo Bashynskyi

                    SocietyWar in Ukraine
                    Energy
                    War in Ukraine
                    Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                    DTEK