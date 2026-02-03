Russian attack on a bus with miners: DTEK named the deceased employees

Sunday, February 1, became the most tragic day for the DTEK family since the full-scale war. On this day, Russia carried out a large-scale terrorist attack on a civilian bus, resulting in the death of 9 DTEK miners. This was reported by DTEK, according to UNN.

February 1 is the most tragic day for the DTEK family since the full-scale war. On this day, Russia carried out a large-scale terrorist attack on our mines. The enemy deliberately struck a civilian bus - the statement reads.

12 civilians died, 9 of them DTEK miners:

Andriy Smorgunov, longwall miner;

Roman Lysogorya, mining machine operator;

Denys Boykov, assistant section chief;

Roman Mukhońko, underground electrician;

Mykola Dovbysh, longwall miner;

Ruslan Chichiekov, longwall miner;

Yevhen Tarasenko, section mechanic;

Denys Karmelytskyi, miner for mining excavation repair;

Vitaliy Bulash, mining master.

We will never forget these names. And we will never forgive the enemy for this loss. Eternal memory to the miners whose lives Russia took - DTEK added.

Recall

Russia attacked a bus transporting miners from an enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region after their shift. According to DTEK, 15 miners are known to have died.