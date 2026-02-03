Russian attack on a bus with miners: DTEK named the deceased employees
Kyiv • UNN
On February 1, Russia attacked a civilian bus transporting DTEK miners. 12 civilians died, 9 of them DTEK employees.
Sunday, February 1, became the most tragic day for the DTEK family since the full-scale war. On this day, Russia carried out a large-scale terrorist attack on a civilian bus, resulting in the death of 9 DTEK miners. This was reported by DTEK, according to UNN.
February 1 is the most tragic day for the DTEK family since the full-scale war. On this day, Russia carried out a large-scale terrorist attack on our mines. The enemy deliberately struck a civilian bus
12 civilians died, 9 of them DTEK miners:
- Andriy Smorgunov, longwall miner;
- Roman Lysogorya, mining machine operator;
- Denys Boykov, assistant section chief;
- Roman Mukhońko, underground electrician;
- Mykola Dovbysh, longwall miner;
- Ruslan Chichiekov, longwall miner;
- Yevhen Tarasenko, section mechanic;
- Denys Karmelytskyi, miner for mining excavation repair;
- Vitaliy Bulash, mining master.
We will never forget these names. And we will never forgive the enemy for this loss. Eternal memory to the miners whose lives Russia took
Recall
Russia attacked a bus transporting miners from an enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region after their shift. According to DTEK, 15 miners are known to have died.