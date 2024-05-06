Russian army shells the border area of Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and a helicopter: 42 explosions

Russian troops shelled the border area of Chernihiv region 10 times with various types of weapons, causing 42 explosions in several settlements. This was reported on Monday by the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reported.

Over the course of the day, Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons in 10 cases. 42 explosions were recorded - the regional office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook.

In particular:

Novhorod-Siverska community: 4 explosions (probably from a helicopter) in Hremyach settlement and 1 explosion (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the vicinity of Hremyach settlement.

Semenivka community: 15 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Semenivka, Mykolaivka, Yanzhulivka and Liskivshchyna.

Snovska community: 22 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Yeline and Klusy.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Russia's attack on Sumy region's power grid: three districts left without electricity