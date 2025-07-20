Russian army shelled Zaporizhzhia: there is an injured person, fires broke out

On the night of July 20, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of the shelling, a man was wounded, numerous fires broke out, and there is destruction. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

A man was wounded, a house is on fire, there are fires in an open area. These are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of the UAV attack, private houses were damaged. Several fires occurred. One person was wounded. - Fedorov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Other consequences are being established," he added.

Recall

On July 19, the Russian army attacked frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia region with artillery and drones. In Huliaipole, outbuildings caught fire, and in Bilenke, a fire broke out covering an area of 2.5 hectares.

