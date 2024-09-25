Russian army shelled Donetsk region 28 times in 24 hours: 3 killed, 5 wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 83930 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105554 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170283 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139639 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144132 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183650 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112110 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104770 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101528 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111336 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113449 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 58216 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 64604 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170283 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174050 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201401 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190285 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142648 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142597 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147256 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138645 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155483 views
Russian army shelled Donetsk region 28 times in 24 hours: 3 killed, 5 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16973 views

On September 24, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Donetsk region. The shelling killed 3 civilians, injured 5, and damaged dozens of buildings and infrastructure.

On September 24, Russian troops fired 28 times at settlements in Donetsk Oblast, attacking from Vuhledarska to Lymanska communities. Three local residents were killed and five others were injured as a result of the enemy attacks . This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On September 24, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Pokrovsk and 1 in Kostyantynivka. Another 5 people were wounded in the region over the day

- wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

According to him, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 25 is as follows:

  • Volnovakha district. Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Bohoyavlenka are under constant fire.
  • Pokrovsk district. A person was wounded in Kurakhove, private houses were damaged; Kurakhivka, Sontsivka, Gostre, Hannivka, Hirnyk and Ostrovske were shelled. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were killed and 3 houses were damaged; a person was also wounded in Sukhyi Yar. A person was wounded in Myrnohrad.
  • Kramatorsk district. In Kryvyi Rih of the Liman community, 5 buildings were damaged. In Mykolayivka, 9 multi-storey buildings, 3 private houses, an administrative building and a power line were damaged; another 1 building was damaged in Tykhonivka. In Kostyantynivka, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, a house, an enterprise, a car, 3 non-residential buildings and 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Illinivska community, 4 objects were damaged: 2 in Oleksandropol and 2 in Romanivka. In Zoloti Prudy of the Oleksandrivska community, a person was injured and 3 houses were damaged.
  • Bakhmut district. A house was damaged in Siversk. In Chasovoyarsk community, 12 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged. Russians dropped 3 bombs on Shcherbynivka.

In total, Russians fired 28 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 1680 people were evacuated from the front line, including 100 children.

Two people were injured in Kherson region due to night shelling by Russian Federation25.09.24, 10:08 • 14601 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
siverskSiversk
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk

