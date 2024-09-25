Russian army shelled Donetsk region 28 times in 24 hours: 3 killed, 5 wounded

On September 24, Russian troops fired 28 times at settlements in Donetsk Oblast, attacking from Vuhledarska to Lymanska communities. Three local residents were killed and five others were injured as a result of the enemy attacks . This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On September 24, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Pokrovsk and 1 in Kostyantynivka. Another 5 people were wounded in the region over the day - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

According to him, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 25 is as follows:

Volnovakha district. Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Bohoyavlenka are under constant fire.

Pokrovsk district. A person was wounded in Kurakhove, private houses were damaged; Kurakhivka, Sontsivka, Gostre, Hannivka, Hirnyk and Ostrovske were shelled. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were killed and 3 houses were damaged; a person was also wounded in Sukhyi Yar. A person was wounded in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district. In Kryvyi Rih of the Liman community, 5 buildings were damaged. In Mykolayivka, 9 multi-storey buildings, 3 private houses, an administrative building and a power line were damaged; another 1 building was damaged in Tykhonivka. In Kostyantynivka, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, a house, an enterprise, a car, 3 non-residential buildings and 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Illinivska community, 4 objects were damaged: 2 in Oleksandropol and 2 in Romanivka. In Zoloti Prudy of the Oleksandrivska community, a person was injured and 3 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district. A house was damaged in Siversk. In Chasovoyarsk community, 12 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged. Russians dropped 3 bombs on Shcherbynivka.

In total, Russians fired 28 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 1680 people were evacuated from the front line, including 100 children.

