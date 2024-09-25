Two people were injured in Kherson region due to night shelling by Russian Federation

In Kherson region, on the night of September 25, a 62-year-old woman was injured in a Russian air strike on Khreshchenivshchyna . A 41-year-old man was wounded in Kherson as a result of a UAV attack. This was reported on Wednesday by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.



Details

A local resident was reportedly injured in a Russian airstrike in Kreschenivka at midnight. A 62-year-old woman who was in the house sustained blast injuries and contusion. She was hospitalized.

Also, around three in the morning, the occupiers attacked Kherson. A 41-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from a UAV in the yard of a house. The victim was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, concussion, shrapnel wounds to his legs and face.

Addendum

In Kherson region Russian troops shelled 20 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, 1 person was killed and 18 wounded. At night, the air defense system shot down 1 enemy drone of the "Shahed" type.