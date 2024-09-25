ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Two people were injured in Kherson region due to night shelling by Russian Federation

Two people were injured in Kherson region due to night shelling by Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14602 views

A 62-year-old woman was injured in a Russian air strike in Kreschenivka. In Kherson, a 41-year-old man was wounded by a UAV attack. Both victims were hospitalized with blast injuries and other wounds.

In Kherson region, on the night of September 25, a 62-year-old woman was injured in a Russian air strike on Khreshchenivshchyna . A 41-year-old man was wounded in Kherson as a result of a UAV attack. This was reported on Wednesday by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports

Details

A local resident was reportedly injured in a Russian airstrike in Kreschenivka at midnight.  A 62-year-old woman who was in the house sustained blast injuries and contusion. She was hospitalized. 

Also, around three in the morning, the occupiers attacked Kherson. A 41-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from a UAV in the yard of a house.  The victim was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, concussion, shrapnel wounds to his legs and face.

Addendum 

In Kherson region Russian troops shelled 20 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, 1 person was killed and 18 wounded. At night, the air defense system shot down 1 enemy drone of the "Shahed" type. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
khersonKherson

