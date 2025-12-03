$42.340.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian army lost 1,200 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Over the past day, December 2, the Russian army lost 1,200 servicemen, 12 artillery systems, and 47 units of automotive equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.12.25 are estimated at 1,176,230 personnel.

Russian army lost 1,200 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, December 2, the Russian occupation army in the war against Ukraine lost another 1,200 servicemen, 12 artillery systems, and 47 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.12.25 are estimated to be: 

  • personnel – about 1,176,230 (+1,200) people;
    • tanks – 11,393 (+6) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,682 (+3) units;
        • artillery systems – 34,780 (+12) units;
          • MLRS – 1,555 (+3) units;
            • air defense systems – 1,253 (+0) units;
              • aircraft – 430 (+0) units;
                • helicopters – 347 (+0) units;
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 86,231 (+90) units;
                    • cruise missiles – 4,024 (+0) units;
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;
                        • submarines – 1 (+0) unit;
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 68,688 (+47) units;
                            • special equipment – 4,012 (+1) unit.

                              The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On December 2, 191 combat engagements took place at the front, with the greatest activity in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 48 attempts to break through. In this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 130 occupiers and destroyed a tank, an armored combat vehicle, and 19 drones.

                              Vita Zelenetska

