Russian army kills one resident of Donetsk region and wounds another overnight

Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk region in Oleksandropol over the past day. Another civilian was wounded in the region, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

On March 4, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Oleksandropol. Another 1 person was injured in the region over the day. - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

Since February 24, 2022, according to the head of the RMA, Russians have killed 1876 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded 4661 more.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russians kill rescuers in Donetsk region who were extinguishing a fire caused by shelling