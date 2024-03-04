Russians kill rescuers in Donetsk region who were extinguishing a fire caused by shelling

Two rescuers were killed and three others injured in Donetsk region while extinguishing a fire caused by Russian shelling. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

Another Russian war crime has claimed the lives of two rescuers in Donetsk region. Today, while extinguishing a fire in Kramatorsk district, rescuers of the Sloviansk garrison came under repeated Russian fire. The enemy attacked the rescuers and firefighting equipment with a drone. - Klymenko said.

Details

The Interior Minister noted that Oleh Martynenko and Bohdan Ravlyk were killed.

Now they are 29 and 31 forever. - Klymenko wrote.

In addition, according to Klymenko, three other rescuers were injured during the attack. They are being treated by medics.