Russians kill rescuers in Donetsk region who were extinguishing a fire caused by shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32585 views

Two Ukrainian firefighters were killed and three others injured by Russian drone strikes while extinguishing a fire caused by shelling in Donetsk region.

Russians kill rescuers in Donetsk region who were extinguishing a fire caused by shelling

Two rescuers were killed and three others injured in Donetsk region while extinguishing a fire caused by Russian shelling. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

Another Russian war crime has claimed the lives of two rescuers in Donetsk region. Today, while extinguishing a fire in Kramatorsk district, rescuers of the Sloviansk garrison came under repeated Russian fire. The enemy attacked the rescuers and firefighting equipment with a drone. 

- Klymenko said.

Details

The Interior Minister noted that Oleh Martynenko and Bohdan Ravlyk were killed.

Now they are 29 and 31 forever.

- Klymenko wrote.

In addition, according to Klymenko, three other rescuers were injured during the attack. They are being treated by medics.

Our rescuers have no weapons, they risked their lives so that others could live. Our sincere condolences go out to the families, friends and relatives of our colleagues.

- Klymenko wrote.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Kramatorsk
Donetsk
