Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: a woman died, six injured reported

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, a woman was killed, and six people are known to be injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

According to preliminary information, windows and facades of residential buildings were damaged as a result of a "Shahed" drone strike. Initially, a woman was reported injured.

However, later the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported that the woman who was injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia had died.

Currently, the number of injured has risen to six.

Already six injured - the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. Among them, two children needed medical assistance. Currently, all victims will receive outpatient treatment after receiving medical care.