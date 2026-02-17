$43.170.07
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 12400 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 18632 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 20738 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 21319 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 21690 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 26063 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35266 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 46742 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55201 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: a woman died, six injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

As a result of a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, a woman was killed and six people were injured, including two children. Residential buildings were damaged.

Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: a woman died, six injured reported

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, a woman was killed, and six people are known to be injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, windows and facades of residential buildings were damaged as a result of a "Shahed" drone strike. Initially, a woman was reported injured.

However, later the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported that the woman who was injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia had died.

Currently, the number of injured has risen to six.

Already six injured - the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. Among them, two children needed medical assistance. Currently, all victims will receive outpatient treatment after receiving medical care.

- Fedorov summarized.

During the night attack of "Shaheds" on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed and three people were injured15.02.26, 07:10 • 4748 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
Zaporizhzhia