Russian army attacked a power facility in Sumy region at night - Ukrenergo

Due to the enemy shelling of the power facility, Sumy and part of the region lost power at night. In the morning, all consumers were supplied with power. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked a power facility in Sumy region. As a result, the city of Sumy and part of Sumy region lost power. In the morning, all consumers were supplied with power - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

New power cuts in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions due to hostilities.



For technical reasons, there are consumers in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions without electricity.



Consumption

Ukrenergo has reported a decrease in electricity consumption. Today, on September 19, its level, as of 9:30 a.m., was 4.3% lower than at the same time on Wednesday, September 18. Yesterday, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was the same as on the previous business day, Tuesday, September 17.

However, the company pointed out that today there is still a need to conserve electricity in the evening.

