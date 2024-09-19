ukenru
No power outages planned in Ukraine today, power outages in 7 regions due to Russian shelling - Energy Ministry

No power outages planned in Ukraine today, power outages in 7 regions due to Russian shelling - Energy Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19359 views

On September 19, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours, seven regions, including Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk, suffered power cuts due to enemy shelling.

Today, on September 19, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours, due to enemy shelling, there were power outages in seven regions - Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption 

No power outages are planned for today. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies

- said the Ministry of Energy.

However, the agency urged  Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00.

Consequences of the shelling by the Russian Federation 

Over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

In Sumy region , during an air raid alarm, equipment at a substation was shut down, and consumers lost power. The power supply has been restored. The equipment is back in operation.

In Chernihiv region , household consumers lost power as a result of hostile shelling. A total of 4972 subscribers were left without electricity.

In Donetsk region , substations, household consumers, and mines were cut off from power during the air raid. At the time of the incident, a total of 72 workers were in the mines, and they have been brought to the surface. The power supply has been partially restored, the Ministry of Energy added.

Networks status

Southern region: for technological reasons, a high-voltage overhead line was briefly disconnected.

South-eastern region: substations and household consumers were cut off for technological reasons. The power supply has been restored.

In total, 545 settlements remain partially or completely without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1532 MW in certain hours.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarEconomy
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

