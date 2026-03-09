$43.730.0850.540.36
Russian arms exports plummeted by 64% and lost ground to Germany and China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

Russia's share of the global arms market has shrunk to 6.8 percent due to isolation. Germany has surpassed China and Russia in terms of international deliveries.

Russian arms exports plummeted by 64% and lost ground to Germany and China

The volume of international deliveries of Russian weaponry demonstrated the sharpest decline among all global leaders in the period 2021-2025. According to a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia's share in the global market decreased to a critical 6.8%, leading to a complete restructuring of the top five exporters. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Russia became the only country among the top ten suppliers whose exports of major arms decreased so dramatically. If in the previous five-year period Russia supplied 21% of global needs, now this figure has fallen almost threefold.

Ukraine and Poland are launching joint production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzers07.03.26, 00:39 • 12981 view

Currently, the main recipients of Russian weapons remain only three states – India, China, and Belarus, which account for 74% of all shipments from the aggressor country.

New positions of Germany and China in the ranking

Against the backdrop of Russia's decline, Germany managed to overtake China and take fourth place in the list of the world's largest exporters. In general, the top five leaders in terms of supply volumes are as follows:

  • USA (accounts for 42% of the international market);
    • France (export growth of 21%);
      • Russia (sharp decline and loss of markets);
        • Germany (share of 5.7%, a quarter of supplies directed to Ukraine);
          • China (closes the top 5 global suppliers).

            Dominance of Western arms manufacturers

            The combined share of European states in global arms exports is now four times higher than Russian figures. While Russia is losing customers due to international isolation and its own war needs, the US and European countries are strengthening their positions, meeting the needs of 99 countries worldwide.

            In particular, Ukraine has become the second largest recipient of American weapons and a key destination for German defense exports.

            Belgium has not yet transferred any of the promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine07.03.26, 19:05 • 10365 views

