Russian airstrike in Sumy region: number of casualties rises to five
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Svesa, a five-story building was damaged by two bombs and the entrance was destroyed as a result of an air strike. Five people were injured, including two two-year-old children.
The number of victims of Russian airstrikes on a village in Sumy region has increased to five.
Details
Today, at about 3 p.m., the Russian army launched two bombs on a residential high-rise building in the village of Svesa, Shostka district.
"Two two-year-old children were wounded in the attack, and three other local residents were injured. A five-story apartment building was damaged, with one entrance completely destroyed," the statement said.
According to law enforcement officials, all the necessary special services are working at the scene, and the victims are being helped.
Police investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Article 438 "War Crimes" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
