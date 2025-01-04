Russia drops a bomb on a high-rise building in Sumy region: two children are among the wounded

Occupants dropped a bomb on a residential high-rise building in Sumy region. Preliminary, two children and one adult were wounded, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy RMA.

"Today, on January 4, the enemy launched an air strike using a UXO bomb on the Sveska community of Shostka district. The Russians dropped a bomb on a residential high-rise building. Preliminary, two children and one adult were wounded," the statement said.

According to RMA, one entrance of the apartment building was destroyed. An emergency rescue operation is underway. It is possible that there may be people under the rubble.

Aggressor fired 36 times in Sumy region: which communities suffered the most