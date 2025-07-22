Russian air bombs hit Sumy: rescuers showed the consequences of the attack

Late in the evening on July 21, Russia struck the city of Sumy with guided aerial bombs. The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the enemy attack, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that rescuers arrived at the scene, evacuated residents of damaged buildings, rescued two citizens, extinguished fires, and inspected the area.

3 people were injured, including one child. In total, 12 people sought medical attention. - the report says.

According to rescuers, 5 apartment buildings, 18 cars, and a shopping center were damaged.

Recall

On Monday, July 21, around 10:30 PM, Russians launched an attack on the territory of the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community. As a result of the attack, multi-story buildings and non-residential premises were damaged.

Attack on Sumy: 12 injured, residential buildings, shopping center, and cars damaged