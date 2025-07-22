Attack on Sumy: 12 injured, residential buildings, shopping center, and cars damaged

As a result of a cynical Russian strike on a residential area of Sumy, 5 multi-story buildings, a shopping center, and 18 cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, two residents of one of the most damaged buildings were taken to a medical facility.

A 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man are being examined and provided with medical assistance. After the enemy's strike, many residents of the sleeping district are in a state of shock. Previously, 12 people sought medical help - Hryhorov said.

According to him, medics, psychologists, and emergency services are working at the impact site – all necessary assistance is being provided to the victims.

In turn, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, clarified that there is a child among the wounded in the city.

Since midnight, representatives of the Sumy City Military Administration and the city council have been working at kindergarten No. 22, who will consult on urgent issues. The liquidation headquarters will be deployed at the same location from 8:00 AM - Kryvosheienko reported.

Recall

On Monday, July 21, around 10:30 PM, Russians launched a strike on the territory of the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community. As a result of the attack, multi-story buildings and non-residential premises were damaged.

