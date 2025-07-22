Attack on Sumy: 12 injured, residential buildings, shopping center, and cars damaged

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
05:47 PM • 14125 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:25 PM • 35814 views
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
July 21, 03:58 PM • 34741 views
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 83900 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 49231 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 81431 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 43286 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 49816 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57027 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 52153 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.4m/s
83%
744mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy outlined five priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy: detailsJuly 21, 01:43 PM • 86193 views
July 22 will be the second shortest day in history due to Earth's accelerated rotationJuly 21, 02:16 PM • 18321 views
Pulled the pin: a training grenade detonated in a medical facility in Ternopil regionJuly 21, 03:01 PM • 4752 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 66906 views
Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk stated that she was beaten in Dubai by Russian socialites and the son of a Donetsk businessman.July 21, 04:15 PM • 14393 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 66929 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 83900 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 81431 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 393471 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 314042 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
Turkey
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 113546 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 208312 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 224992 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 222140 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 222138 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Leopard 2
S-300 missile system
Flakpanzer Gepard

Attack on Sumy: 12 injured, residential buildings, shopping center, and cars damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Sumy, 5 multi-story buildings, a shopping center, and 18 cars were damaged. Two residents were hospitalized, and among the 12 injured, there is a child.

Attack on Sumy: 12 injured, residential buildings, shopping center, and cars damaged

As a result of a cynical Russian strike on a residential area of Sumy, 5 multi-story buildings, a shopping center, and 18 cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, two residents of one of the most damaged buildings were taken to a medical facility.

A 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man are being examined and provided with medical assistance. After the enemy's strike, many residents of the sleeping district are in a state of shock. Previously, 12 people sought medical help

- Hryhorov said.

According to him, medics, psychologists, and emergency services are working at the impact site – all necessary assistance is being provided to the victims.

In turn, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, clarified that there is a child among the wounded in the city.

Since midnight, representatives of the Sumy City Military Administration and the city council have been working at kindergarten No. 22, who will consult on urgent issues. The liquidation headquarters will be deployed at the same location from 8:00 AM

- Kryvosheienko reported.

Recall

On Monday, July 21, around 10:30 PM, Russians launched a strike on the territory of the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community. As a result of the attack, multi-story buildings and non-residential premises were damaged.

In Sumy, a Russian drone damaged a car, a house, and the power grid20.07.25, 15:46 • 4564 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Sumy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9