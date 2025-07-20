$41.870.00
In Sumy, a Russian drone damaged a car, a house, and the power grid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

In Sumy, a Russian attack drone damaged a residential building, a car, and the power grid. Some houses were left without electricity, and the parents of a 7-year-old boy sought medical attention due to complaints about his well-being.

In Sumy, a Russian drone damaged a car, a house, and the power grid

A Russian invading drone attacked Sumy. A residential building, a car, and the power grid were damaged, writes UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

About an hour ago, a Russian attack UAV attacked the Sumy community. A hit was recorded in the Zarichny district of the regional center

- stated the head of the OVA in the message.

As a result of this strike, windows of a residential building, a car, and the power grid were damaged. In addition, some houses were left without electricity.

Preliminarily, there were no injuries, but the parents of a 7-year-old boy who was near the explosion site and complained about his well-being sought medical attention. The area is being surveyed and the consequences of the enemy attack are being eliminated

- Hryhorov noted.

Addition

Over the week, more than 60 people, including 10 children, were evacuated from the border communities of Sumy Oblast. Evacuation continues from 213 settlements in 18 communities that are constantly shelled.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attacked medics who were evacuating a wounded civilian. On July 13, 9 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks, and one died.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Sumy
Tesla
