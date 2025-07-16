Russian agents received 15 years in prison for adjusting strikes on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv - SBU

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
07:40 PM • 12754 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 65466 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 102028 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 62637 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 96825 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 63429 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 111086 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 75985 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 103057 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 77173 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.4m/s
67%
745mm
Popular news
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 13778 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR paralyzed the work of one of the largest UAV manufacturing enterprises in Russia - sourceJuly 15, 02:43 PM • 9098 views
American who adjusted strikes on Ukrainian military received Russian passportJuly 15, 03:43 PM • 19734 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 22601 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?06:14 PM • 12700 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska07:40 PM • 12754 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?06:14 PM • 12763 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 22644 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 65466 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 102028 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 13817 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 34876 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 67388 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 72706 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 75531 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Mi-8
Instagram
Airbus A320 series

Russian agents received 15 years in prison for adjusting strikes on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

Two agents of Russian military intelligence received 15 years in prison each with confiscation of property for adjusting Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. One of them guided guided aerial bombs to Kharkiv, the other prepared coordinates for air attacks on the Defense Forces in Mykolaiv region.

Russian agents received 15 years in prison for adjusting strikes on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv - SBU

Agents of the Russian GRU, who adjusted enemy fire on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, received 15 years in prison each. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), according to UNN.

Details

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service, two more agents of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU), who adjusted Russian strikes on Ukraine, received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

One of the convicts is a 46-year-old handyman from Kharkiv, who guided Russian guided aerial bombs to the frontline city. For this purpose, the defendant traveled around the area by bicycle and recorded the defense lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

- the post says.

It is noted that he transferred the collected data in the form of marks on Google Maps to his acquaintance, who in 2014 moved to the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region and began cooperating with the Russian GRU.

SSU officers detained the agent at the end of 2024. During searches, a phone with evidence of his work for the occupiers was seized from him.

Another perpetrator is a 47-year-old unemployed man from the Voznesensk district of Mykolaiv region, who also prepared coordinates for Russian air attacks on the Defense Forces.

- reported the SSU.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, among the enemy's priority targets were operational airfields and air defense systems. In an attempt to detect military facilities, the spotter installed a hidden video recorder in his car, which he used to drive around the region.

According to the case materials, he coordinated his actions with the curator through the chatbot of traitor Serhiy Lebedev (known by the pseudonym "Lokhmatyi", who is hiding in Donetsk and acts as a "liaison" for the Russian GRU).

The Security Service detained the Russian agent in the spring of 2024 at his place of residence.

Based on the materials of the SSU investigators, the court found the agents guilty in accordance with the committed crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

◾️ Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

◾️ Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, transfer or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Recall

The SSU detained a 54-year-old installer in Dnipro who was adjusting Russian air attacks on critical infrastructure in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. He used his official position to collect data, photograph objects, and transmit geolocations to the curator.

A Russian agent received 15 years for adjusting missile strikes on the Donetsk region04.06.25, 19:05 • 3177 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Mykolaiv
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9