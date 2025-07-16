Russian agents received 15 years in prison for adjusting strikes on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv - SBU

Agents of the Russian GRU, who adjusted enemy fire on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, received 15 years in prison each. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), according to UNN.

Details

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service, two more agents of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU), who adjusted Russian strikes on Ukraine, received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

One of the convicts is a 46-year-old handyman from Kharkiv, who guided Russian guided aerial bombs to the frontline city. For this purpose, the defendant traveled around the area by bicycle and recorded the defense lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - the post says.

It is noted that he transferred the collected data in the form of marks on Google Maps to his acquaintance, who in 2014 moved to the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region and began cooperating with the Russian GRU.

SSU officers detained the agent at the end of 2024. During searches, a phone with evidence of his work for the occupiers was seized from him.

Another perpetrator is a 47-year-old unemployed man from the Voznesensk district of Mykolaiv region, who also prepared coordinates for Russian air attacks on the Defense Forces. - reported the SSU.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, among the enemy's priority targets were operational airfields and air defense systems. In an attempt to detect military facilities, the spotter installed a hidden video recorder in his car, which he used to drive around the region.

According to the case materials, he coordinated his actions with the curator through the chatbot of traitor Serhiy Lebedev (known by the pseudonym "Lokhmatyi", who is hiding in Donetsk and acts as a "liaison" for the Russian GRU).

The Security Service detained the Russian agent in the spring of 2024 at his place of residence.

Based on the materials of the SSU investigators, the court found the agents guilty in accordance with the committed crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

◾️ Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

◾️ Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, transfer or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Recall

The SSU detained a 54-year-old installer in Dnipro who was adjusting Russian air attacks on critical infrastructure in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. He used his official position to collect data, photograph objects, and transmit geolocations to the curator.

A Russian agent received 15 years for adjusting missile strikes on the Donetsk region