A Russian agent received 15 years for adjusting missile strikes on the Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

The SBU detained an agent who directed missiles at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kramatorsk direction and transmitted data about air defense. The court found him guilty of treason and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

A Russian agent received 15 years for adjusting missile strikes on the Donetsk region

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, another agent of the Russian special services who adjusted enemy missile strikes on Donetsk region received a real prison sentence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, the attacker aimed enemy missiles at fortified areas, logistics centers and firing positions of the Defense Forces in the Kramatorsk direction. He also identified the positions of Ukrainian air defense systems and передавав this data to the Russians.

In addition, he "leaked" to the occupiers the routes of movement of armored vehicles of the Defense Forces in the direction of the front line. The attacker was detained in the autumn of 2024. He turned out to be a 43-year-old unemployed man from the village of Myrne in the Kramatorsk district.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the court found the man guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). He was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment.

Let us remind you

The Vinnytsia court sentenced in absentia pro-Russian propagandist Anatoliy Shariy to 15 years for treason. 

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
