A Russian agent received 15 years for adjusting missile strikes on the Donetsk region

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, another agent of the Russian special services who adjusted enemy missile strikes on Donetsk region received a real prison sentence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

According to the investigation, the attacker aimed enemy missiles at fortified areas, logistics centers and firing positions of the Defense Forces in the Kramatorsk direction. He also identified the positions of Ukrainian air defense systems and передавав this data to the Russians.

In addition, he "leaked" to the occupiers the routes of movement of armored vehicles of the Defense Forces in the direction of the front line. The attacker was detained in the autumn of 2024. He turned out to be a 43-year-old unemployed man from the village of Myrne in the Kramatorsk district.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the court found the man guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). He was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment.

