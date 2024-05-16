Russian agent guided Russian missiles to Zhytomyr region: detained

The SBU detained another Russian intelligence agent who was adjusting Russian missile and drone strikes in Zhytomyr region. Among the main targets of the aggressor were combat units and logistics warehouses of the Defense Forces. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

To fulfill the enemy's task, the spotter went around the city and its outskirts, where she tried to identify the places where Ukrainian defenders were most concentrated, - the statement said.

It is noted that during reconnaissance raids, the agent paid attention to "addresses" near which military equipment was periodically located.

The SBU documented its contacts with the occupiers in stages and took measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the region.

In the course of the special operation, law enforcement officers detained the Russian agent in her apartment. A cell phone with evidence of her contacts with the aggressor was seized from the suspect. The investigation revealed that the enemy accomplice was a local resident, an ideological supporter of racism.

SBU investigators have served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The attacker is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

