Russian agent guided Russian missiles to Zhytomyr region: detained

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79164 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106911 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149789 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250196 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174116 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165380 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148322 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113057 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34462 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44011 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38114 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62394 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56431 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250198 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211890 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237639 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224452 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79170 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56431 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62394 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112880 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113782 views
Russian agent guided Russian missiles to Zhytomyr region: detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21841 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian intelligence agent who was adjusting missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian military units and logistics depots in Zhytomyr region.

The SBU detained another Russian intelligence agent who was adjusting Russian missile and drone strikes in Zhytomyr region. Among the main targets of the aggressor were combat units and logistics warehouses of the Defense Forces. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

To fulfill the enemy's task, the spotter went around the city and its outskirts, where she tried to identify the places where Ukrainian defenders were most concentrated,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that during reconnaissance raids, the agent paid attention to "addresses" near which military equipment was periodically located.

The SBU documented its contacts with the occupiers in stages and took measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the region.

In the course of the special operation, law enforcement officers detained the Russian agent in her apartment. A cell phone with evidence of her contacts with the aggressor was seized from the suspect. The investigation revealed that the enemy accomplice was a local resident, an ideological supporter of racism.

SBU investigators have served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The attacker is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

Recall

In Donetsk region, the Security Service of Ukraine neutralized a six-member Russian military intelligence agent group that was adjusting missile strikes, including a double Iskander strike on a residential building in Pokrovsk, which resulted in civilian casualties.

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
donetskDonetsk
zhytomyrZhytomyr

Contact us about advertising