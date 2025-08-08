Russian agent detained for adjusting missile strike on Kropyvnytskyi

Provided targeting information to Russians for drone strikes: law enforcement officers detained a local resident in Kirovohrad region who collected and transmitted data on the movement of military equipment in the region to an FSB officer.

Reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, transmitted by UNN.

Details

A man who adjusted the Russian strike on the center of Kropyvnytskyi on July 28, 2025, was detained - informs the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to investigators, the detained suspect collected and transmitted data on the location of strategic facilities and the movement of military equipment in the region to an FSB officer.

Reference

As a result of the attack on July 28, 2025, the buildings of the Kirovohrad Regional Philharmonic, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kirovohrad Region, the Central Ukrainian State University named after Volodymyr Vynnychenko, and a number of residential buildings were damaged.

Not only provided targeting information to the Russians, but also awaited new tasks

It was established that in correspondence with the enemy, the suspect expressed a desire to travel to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to participate in hostilities on the side of the aggressor country.

"Earned" money was transferred to the collaborator's cryptocurrency wallet, the prosecutor's report states.

The suspect was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine immediately after installing a video camera for real-time monitoring of the movement of railway cars in a strategic direction.

Recall

The SBU detained a 24-year-old IT specialist who adjusted missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and spied on Defense Forces echelons.