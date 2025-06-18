Russian activity in Sumy region has decreased somewhat - Demchenko

In the last few days, the activity of the Russians in the Sumy direction has decreased somewhat, including the use of quad bikes or motorcycles to try to advance deep into Ukrainian territory. This was stated by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

In the Sumy direction. This is a border about 550 km long. Only in a small section within the Khotyn and Yunakiv communities, the enemy continues to use the tactics of trying to enter our territory with small assault groups, exclusively infantry actions - Demchenko said.

He also stated that the Russians are suffering heavy losses.

At the same time, the enemy is suffering heavy losses, because only in those areas where the border guards are located every day - these are dozens of killed, dozens of wounded enemy soldiers. In the last few days, the activity has decreased somewhat, including the use of quad bikes or motorcycles, which these small assault groups used to use speed to try to advance as far as possible into our territory - Demchenko said.

Addition

Earlier, Demchenko reported that the Russians are not abandoning attempts to expand the combat zone in the Sumy region with the help of small assault groups.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the appearance in the reports on the fighting on the front of a new direction - North-Slobozhansky, due to the activation of the enemy in the border area of the Sumy region, and the Kharkiv direction will now be called South-Slobozhansky.