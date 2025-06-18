$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6696 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 16621 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 20248 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 38772 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 78658 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 208001 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 217586 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 198833 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228095 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192409 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Russian activity in Sumy region has decreased somewhat - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Russians have reduced the use of quad bikes and motorcycles to advance in the Sumy region. The enemy is suffering heavy losses trying to expand the combat zone with small groups.

Russian activity in Sumy region has decreased somewhat - Demchenko

In the last few days, the activity of the Russians in the Sumy direction has decreased somewhat, including the use of quad bikes or motorcycles to try to advance deep into Ukrainian territory. This was stated by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

In the Sumy direction. This is a border about 550 km long. Only in a small section within the Khotyn and Yunakiv communities, the enemy continues to use the tactics of trying to enter our territory with small assault groups, exclusively infantry actions

- Demchenko said.

He also stated that the Russians are suffering heavy losses.

At the same time, the enemy is suffering heavy losses, because only in those areas where the border guards are located every day - these are dozens of killed, dozens of wounded enemy soldiers. In the last few days, the activity has decreased somewhat, including the use of quad bikes or motorcycles, which these small assault groups used to use speed to try to advance as far as possible into our territory

- Demchenko said.

Addition

Earlier, Demchenko reported that the Russians are not abandoning attempts to expand the combat zone in the Sumy region with the help of small assault groups.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the appearance in the reports on the fighting on the front of a new direction - North-Slobozhansky, due to the activation of the enemy in the border area of the Sumy region, and the Kharkiv direction will now be called South-Slobozhansky.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv
