Russia will try to create mechanisms to support the war against Ukraine at the BRICS summit - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
At the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia will try to use the opportunity to create mechanisms to strengthen its military operations in Ukraine.
36 world leaders arrived in Kazan for the BRICS summit, during which Russia is likely to try to create mechanisms to strengthen its military forces in Ukraine. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.
Russia is likely to use the BRICS summit as an opportunity to demonstrate its efforts to strengthen global ties with non-Western powers and possibly establish agreements and trade mechanisms through which it can support its military efforts in Ukraine by mitigating the impact of Western sanctions,
Details
It is noted that Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit, during which both officials emphasized the importance of multifaceted relations between the countries. In particular, Xi emphasized that BRICS is a format of global strategic cooperation.
Putin also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, with whom he discussed bilateral relations, the creation of a multipolar world order and the use of national currencies in mutual trade settlements.
