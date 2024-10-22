BRICS countries agree on “wording” on Ukraine for the summit declaration - RosSMI
At the BRICS summit, a common position on Ukraine is agreed upon for the final declaration. According to Putin's aide, this wording “does not raise any objections from anyone.
The BRICS countries have agreed on the wording regarding Ukraine, which will be included in the final declaration of the Kazan summit. This was reported by Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Putin, UNN reports with reference to TASS.
Mr. Ushakov added that this is "a common position that no one has any objections to.
The leaders of Russia and China held frank and constructive talks on Ukraine and the international situation on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.
