Putin to meet with leaders of India, China, Turkey and Iran at the BRICS summit
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator Putin will meet with the leaders of India, China, Turkey and Iran at the BRICS summit. The event will be attended by representatives of 36 countries and 6 international organizations.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet with the leaders of India, China, Turkey and Iran on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. This was announced by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, UNN reports with reference to TASS.
"On October 22, Putin will meet with Modi and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, and on October 23, the Russian president will meet with the presidents of Turkey and Iran. And on October 24, he will meet with Abbas and Guterres within the framework of the BRICS," Ushakov said.
In addition, according to him, representatives of 36 countries and 6 international organizations will take part in the BRICS summit.
