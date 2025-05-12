Russia will still have to end the war, and it is better to do it sooner - Zelensky

The world has not yet received a clear answer from Russia regarding numerous ceasefire proposals, Russian shelling and assaults continue, but it will still have to end the war, and it is better to do it sooner. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

I just spoke with Turkish President Erdogan - a substantive conversation. I am grateful to the President for his support. I reaffirmed to him my readiness for direct and substantive negotiations with Putin. Ukraine always supports diplomacy. I am ready to be in Turkey. Unfortunately, the world has not yet received a clear response from Russia regarding numerous ceasefire proposals. Russian shelling and assaults continue. Moscow was silent all day regarding the proposal for a direct meeting. Very strange silence. Russia will still have to end the war, and it is better to do it sooner. There is no point in continuing the killings - said Zelenskyy.

He stressed that Erdogan expressed full readiness to host the meeting, and also noted that it is important that US President Donald Trump fully supports the meeting, and Ukraine would like him to find an opportunity to be in Turkey.

US President Donald Trump's call for immediate peace talks thwarted Europe's plans to persuade the US to impose new sanctions on Russia, and forced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiations in Istanbul.

