$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

03:56 PM

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+10°
1m/s
43%
748mm
Russia will still have to end the war, and it is better to do it sooner - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness for negotiations with Putin in Turkey, emphasizing the importance of US support. He called on Russia to end the war, stressing the lack of response regarding a ceasefire.

Russia will still have to end the war, and it is better to do it sooner - Zelensky

The world has not yet received a clear answer from Russia regarding numerous ceasefire proposals, Russian shelling and assaults continue, but it will still have to end the war, and it is better to do it sooner. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

I just spoke with Turkish President Erdogan - a substantive conversation. I am grateful to the President for his support. I reaffirmed to him my readiness for direct and substantive negotiations with Putin. Ukraine always supports diplomacy. I am ready to be in Turkey. Unfortunately, the world has not yet received a clear response from Russia regarding numerous ceasefire proposals. Russian shelling and assaults continue. Moscow was silent all day regarding the proposal for a direct meeting. Very strange silence. Russia will still have to end the war, and it is better to do it sooner. There is no point in continuing the killings 

- said Zelenskyy.

He stressed that Erdogan expressed full readiness to host the meeting, and also noted that it is important that US President Donald Trump fully supports the meeting, and Ukraine would like him to find an opportunity to be in Turkey.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's call for immediate peace talks thwarted Europe's plans to persuade the US to impose new sanctions on Russia, and forced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiations in Istanbul.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
