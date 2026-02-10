Russia will not attack Estonia or NATO next year, but remains a dangerous threat - intelligence

Russia does not intend to attack Estonia or any other NATO country next year. Nevertheless, the Kremlin still poses a danger, capable of simultaneously waging an aggressive war against Ukraine and strengthening its armed forces. This was stated by the Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department, Kaupo Rosin, as reported by UNN.

Details

Rosin added that Estonia and all of Europe "have generally taken measures" that force the Kremlin to weigh very carefully whether to do anything. At the same time, he emphasized that the military reform being carried out by Russia will strengthen its military capabilities in the future. To counter this, Estonia and other NATO countries need to continue investing in strengthening their defense capabilities.

In its annual report, the Foreign Intelligence Department of the Republic of Estonia also indicates that Russia plans a significant expansion of its arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles and an increase in ammunition production. In particular, the Russian army plans to create about 190 battalions of unmanned systems, and over the past four years, the production of artillery shells in the country has increased 17-fold.

Firm and calm readiness is what truly deters Russia. This is how we show the Kremlin the qualities it fears most: we are free, determined, and persistent, and we make decisions independently, without external pressure. - stated Kaupo Rosin.

Recall

Estonian authorities added 1073 Russian militants to the list of persons banned from entering the Schengen area. It is noted that these individuals committed crimes in Ukraine and pose a threat to European security.