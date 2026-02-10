Russia will not attack Estonia or NATO next year, but remains a dangerous threat - intelligence

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 3198 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 8092 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 7458 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 12315 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
09:19 AM • 14327 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 25509 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34308 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30593 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27809 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 23251 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.4m/s
61%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 22414 views
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 11847 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 16355 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideo08:49 AM • 16158 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 9092 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 1538 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 12325 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 9230 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 33576 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 41685 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Oksana Markarova
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Omelyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 17124 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 18806 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 18906 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45113 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47059 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Starlink
Heating

Russia will not attack Estonia or NATO next year, but remains a dangerous threat - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

Kaupo Rosin, Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, stated that Russia will not attack Estonia or another NATO country next year. However, the Kremlin still poses a danger by strengthening its armed forces.

Russia will not attack Estonia or NATO next year, but remains a dangerous threat - intelligence

Russia does not intend to attack Estonia or any other NATO country next year. Nevertheless, the Kremlin still poses a danger, capable of simultaneously waging an aggressive war against Ukraine and strengthening its armed forces. This was stated by the Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department, Kaupo Rosin, as reported by UNN.

Details

Rosin added that Estonia and all of Europe "have generally taken measures" that force the Kremlin to weigh very carefully whether to do anything. At the same time, he emphasized that the military reform being carried out by Russia will strengthen its military capabilities in the future. To counter this, Estonia and other NATO countries need to continue investing in strengthening their defense capabilities.

In its annual report, the Foreign Intelligence Department of the Republic of Estonia also indicates that Russia plans a significant expansion of its arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles and an increase in ammunition production. In particular, the Russian army plans to create about 190 battalions of unmanned systems, and over the past four years, the production of artillery shells in the country has increased 17-fold.

Firm and calm readiness is what truly deters Russia. This is how we show the Kremlin the qualities it fears most: we are free, determined, and persistent, and we make decisions independently, without external pressure.

- stated Kaupo Rosin.

Recall

Estonian authorities added 1073 Russian militants to the list of persons banned from entering the Schengen area. It is noted that these individuals committed crimes in Ukraine and pose a threat to European security.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
NATO
Europe
Estonia
Ukraine