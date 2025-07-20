$41.870.00
Russia wants to launch 2,000 drones simultaneously at Ukraine - Bundeswehr general

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding stated that Russia aims to expand drone production for simultaneous attacks of up to 2,000 UAVs. He emphasized the need for more effective air defense in Ukraine and the development of "smart countermeasures."

Russia wants to launch 2,000 drones simultaneously at Ukraine - Bundeswehr general

Russia seeks to expand its production capabilities and further intensify drone attacks on Ukraine. Moscow's goal is to be able to use up to two thousand UAVs simultaneously for such attacks, DW reports, citing Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding, head of the situation center for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, who coordinates military assistance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to Freuding, against the backdrop of massive Russian attacks against Ukraine using UAVs, Ukrainian air defense must become more effective, especially now that Russia seeks to launch up to two thousand drones simultaneously.

"Therefore, we need to develop smart countermeasures," Freuding noted.

According to him, there is no point in shooting down Shahed drones used by Russia, which cost from 30 to 50 thousand euros apiece, with Patriot air defense missiles costing more than 5 million euros. To combat drones launched by the aggressor state, funds ranging from two to four thousand euros apiece are needed, he believes.

Another possible method of countering Russian attacks, Major General Freuding called early response and strikes on Russian aircraft, military airfields, and defense factories.

Addition

Germany will finance the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine for a significant amount, with the first systems expected by the end of July. This will strengthen Ukraine's air defense and capabilities.

The 29th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format will be held online within the next 10 days. The meeting will be chaired by Great Britain and Germany.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Bundeswehr
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
