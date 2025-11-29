Russia views strong ties between Poland and Ukraine as a threat to itself - MFA

$42.190.00
08:59 AM • 2266 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
07:54 AM • 6842 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 19846 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 31597 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 32891 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 36870 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 51035 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29568 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 22296 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 47732 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yermak was "beside himself" after learning about Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss him - The EconomistNovember 29, 01:02 AM • 6284 views
One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attackNovember 29, 01:37 AM • 13798 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesPhotoNovember 29, 03:02 AM • 16605 views
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-off05:03 AM • 5296 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko05:30 AM • 13476 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 51033 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 39201 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 47731 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 46019 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 51316 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Brovary
Germany
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 30062 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 47901 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 67699 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 99694 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 114370 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136

Russia views strong ties between Poland and Ukraine as a threat to itself - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko stated that Russia strategically perceives the alliance between Ukraine and Poland as a threat. A significant part of the negative media coverage may be the result of deliberate actions by Russia, which is trying to weaken Polish-Ukrainian unity.

Russia views strong ties between Poland and Ukraine as a threat to itself - MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko stated that today Russia strategically perceives the alliance between Ukraine and Poland as a threat to itself and cannot allow a lasting agreement between the two countries. Mishchenko stated this to PAP, reports UNN.

Details

"Just as it happened in the spring of 1920, when Ukrainian-Polish troops liberated Kyiv, the same happened in 2022. Therefore, today Russia strategically perceives the alliance between Ukraine and Poland as a threat to itself and cannot allow a lasting agreement between these countries," said Mishchenko, who visited Warsaw.

According to him, a significant part of the negative messages in the media and social networks may be the result of deliberate actions by Russia, which is trying to use both the tragic common past of Ukraine and Poland and modern tensions to weaken Polish-Ukrainian unity.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Warsaw
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland