Russia views strong ties between Poland and Ukraine as a threat to itself - MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko stated that today Russia strategically perceives the alliance between Ukraine and Poland as a threat to itself and cannot allow a lasting agreement between the two countries. Mishchenko stated this to PAP, reports UNN.

Details

"Just as it happened in the spring of 1920, when Ukrainian-Polish troops liberated Kyiv, the same happened in 2022. Therefore, today Russia strategically perceives the alliance between Ukraine and Poland as a threat to itself and cannot allow a lasting agreement between these countries," said Mishchenko, who visited Warsaw.

According to him, a significant part of the negative messages in the media and social networks may be the result of deliberate actions by Russia, which is trying to use both the tragic common past of Ukraine and Poland and modern tensions to weaken Polish-Ukrainian unity.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw.