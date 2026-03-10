The Kremlin has changed its approach to recruiting foreigners into the Russian army to participate in the war against Ukraine. Recruitment is now carried out on a systemic basis. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), citing researchers from the Robert Lansing Institute, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that if earlier it was mainly about semi-legal schemes and unofficial channels - closed groups in messengers, shell companies, employment intermediaries, etc., now the role of recruiting centers is increasingly performed by diplomatic and cultural missions of the Russian Federation on the continent.

More than 1,400 citizens of African countries who fought on the side of Russia have already been identified. The deaths of at least 316 people have been confirmed, with a significant portion of them dying less than a month after arriving at the front. Many of them were misled during the selection process, being promised jobs in the civilian sector. - the report says.

It is indicated that after a sharp reaction from governments in some African countries, Russia stopped recruiting their citizens, forming an unofficial "blacklist" of states. Instead, recruitment continues in other countries on the continent.

"Despite rhetoric about 'friendship with Africa' and the fight against colonialism, the Kremlin is effectively exploiting the continent's vulnerable youth as a resource for its war," the CPD concludes.

The government of Ghana is initiating a dialogue with Moscow to stop the recruitment of its citizens for the war. Since the beginning of the invasion, at least 55 Ghanaians, who were deceived into joining the Russian army, have died.

South Africa investigates its citizens' involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine