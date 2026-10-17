Russia suspected of an online influence campaign ahead of important elections in the United States

The Russian online influence operation "Doppelgänger" has intensified the dissemination of social media posts addressing the issue of the United States’ support for Israel, in an effort to deepen divisions in American society ahead of the midterm elections to Congress. This was reported by The New York Times on October 16, citing the relevant study, UNN reports.

Details

"Less than three weeks before elections that could change the balance of power in Congress, there are growing signs that Russia and other foreign governments are again trying to influence American voters. An online influence operation backed by the Russian government is stepping up its efforts to sow division in the United States and inflame tensions surrounding Israel as a political wedge, according to a new study by an independent company that tracks digital threats and foreign propaganda campaigns," reads a NYT article titled "Russia Appears to Step Up Efforts to Influence U.S. Voters."

According to a study by Alethea, a company that tracks digital threats and foreign propaganda campaigns, the "Doppelgänger" operation is spreading posts on social media claiming that bipartisan support for Israel in the United States is weakening. Researchers believe that in this way the campaign is attempting to intensify political disputes surrounding the issue.

As the publication writes, the operation is linked to the Russian company "Agency for Social Design," which operates in the public relations sector. The U.S. government and the European Union have imposed sanctions on it.

"On Wednesday, the social network X announced that it had blocked 13,000 accounts linked to three separate influence operations associated with Iran, Russia, and China. The platform said that the fake accounts had distributed ‘content about U.S. politics targeting candidates and public figures across the political spectrum,’" the publication says.

According to people familiar with the matter, "on Thursday, U.S. intelligence officials attempted to hold a secret briefing for some government officials on threats related to the midterm elections." "However, the initiative encountered an obstacle when intelligence officials were unable to establish a secure virtual connection with election personnel, sources said. Although such briefings were commonplace in previous election cycles, Thursday’s would have been the first of its kind in more than two years," the publication writes.

According to available information, a U.S. official confirmed that the call had to be postponed due to a technical problem. He expressed hope that the briefing would take place next week. Current and former officials explained that such meetings usually involve providing background materials and information about possible threats. They are not intended to transmit intelligence requiring immediate action by local or state authorities.

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