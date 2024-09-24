Intelligence official: russia created most content using AI to influence US elections

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73164 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138514 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143516 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139189 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182741 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173236 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104760 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100725 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110418 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112546 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52181 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58787 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173236 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200609 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189513 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142143 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142171 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146863 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138273 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155137 views
Intelligence official: russia created most content using AI to influence US elections

Intelligence official: russia created most content using AI to influence US elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13907 views

A US intelligence official says russia has created the most artificial intelligence content to influence the presidential election. The goal is to support Donald Trump and defame the Democratic Party.

russia has created more artificial intelligence content to influence the US presidential election than any other foreign country. According to a U.S. intelligence official quoted by Reuters, russia is acting as part of its efforts to support Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

A representative of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) told reporters on condition of anonymity that russia is likely to use artificial intelligence to influence the vote during the US presidential election on November 5.

According to him, the AI content produced by russia "is consistent with Russia's broader efforts to support the candidacy of former President (Trump) and vilify the Vice President (Harris) and the Democratic Party, including through conspiracy narratives.

The ODNI representative stated that russia is creating more AI content to influence the upcoming election than any other country, but did not provide the volume of this content. He said that russia is a much more sophisticated writer and has a better understanding of how US elections work and the targets involved.

When asked how Russia spreads artificial intelligence content, the official pointed to the July 9 statement by the Justice Department about the disruption of an operation allegedly supported by moscow that used social media accounts to spread pro-kremlin messages in the United States and other countries. The official recalled that "russian agents of influence" had edited a video in which a woman claimed to be the victim of an accident involving Harris, who allegedly left the scene. However, according to him, the video was staged, not created with the help of artificial intelligence. Last week, Microsoft (MSFT.O) said that its research showed that the video was the result of a covert Russian disinformation operation.

According to the official, China is also using artificial intelligence content to try to influence how it is perceived in the world, but not to influence the outcome of the US election.

Iranian influencers use AI to create social media posts and "write inauthentic news articles for websites that claim to be genuine news sites," the official said.

The content was created by Iranian actors, in English and Spanish. According to the official, it targeted American voters "across the political spectrum on polarizing issues" such as Israel and the Gaza conflict, as well as presidential candidates.

Donald Trump saidthat Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants the Democrats to win the upcoming US presidential election. Trump promised to achieve peace between Ukraine and russia if he wins.

Zelenskyy hopes US elections won't affect support for Ukraine, but is aware of possible changes24.09.24, 14:56 • 14777 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
israelIsrael
democratic-party-united-statesDemocratic Party (United States)
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
microsoftMicrosoft
iranIran

