Intelligence official: russia created most content using AI to influence US elections

russia has created more artificial intelligence content to influence the US presidential election than any other foreign country. According to a U.S. intelligence official quoted by Reuters, russia is acting as part of its efforts to support Donald Trump, UNN reports.

A representative of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) told reporters on condition of anonymity that russia is likely to use artificial intelligence to influence the vote during the US presidential election on November 5.

According to him, the AI content produced by russia "is consistent with Russia's broader efforts to support the candidacy of former President (Trump) and vilify the Vice President (Harris) and the Democratic Party, including through conspiracy narratives.

The ODNI representative stated that russia is creating more AI content to influence the upcoming election than any other country, but did not provide the volume of this content. He said that russia is a much more sophisticated writer and has a better understanding of how US elections work and the targets involved.

When asked how Russia spreads artificial intelligence content, the official pointed to the July 9 statement by the Justice Department about the disruption of an operation allegedly supported by moscow that used social media accounts to spread pro-kremlin messages in the United States and other countries. The official recalled that "russian agents of influence" had edited a video in which a woman claimed to be the victim of an accident involving Harris, who allegedly left the scene. However, according to him, the video was staged, not created with the help of artificial intelligence. Last week, Microsoft (MSFT.O) said that its research showed that the video was the result of a covert Russian disinformation operation.

According to the official, China is also using artificial intelligence content to try to influence how it is perceived in the world, but not to influence the outcome of the US election.

Iranian influencers use AI to create social media posts and "write inauthentic news articles for websites that claim to be genuine news sites," the official said.

The content was created by Iranian actors, in English and Spanish. According to the official, it targeted American voters "across the political spectrum on polarizing issues" such as Israel and the Gaza conflict, as well as presidential candidates.

