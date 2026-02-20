$43.270.03
12:53 PM • 950 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 3130 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 13636 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 5200 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
07:56 AM • 16011 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 47142 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 80633 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 50108 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 84752 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 40996 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Russia struck Zaporizhzhia district with aerial bombs - two injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Russian troops attacked Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia district with guided aerial bombs, injuring a 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man. The strike destroyed and damaged residential buildings, causing a fire.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia district with aerial bombs - two injured reported
Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

Russian troops launched an air strike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia district - civilians were wounded, and residential buildings were destroyed. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian troops struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, and a fire broke out in an apartment building.

A 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were wounded; they are being provided with all necessary assistance. Information regarding the extent of the destruction is being clarified

- Fedorov wrote.

Recall

On the night of February 20, Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 UAVs at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 107 enemy drones.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
