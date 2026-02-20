Russia struck Zaporizhzhia district with aerial bombs - two injured reported

Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

Russian troops launched an air strike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia district - civilians were wounded, and residential buildings were destroyed. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian troops struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, and a fire broke out in an apartment building.

A 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were wounded; they are being provided with all necessary assistance. Information regarding the extent of the destruction is being clarified - Fedorov wrote.

Recall

On the night of February 20, Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 UAVs at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 107 enemy drones.