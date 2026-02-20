Russia struck Zaporizhzhia district with aerial bombs - two injured reported
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia district with guided aerial bombs, injuring a 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man. The strike destroyed and damaged residential buildings, causing a fire.
Russian troops launched an air strike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia district - civilians were wounded, and residential buildings were destroyed. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to him, Russian troops struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, and a fire broke out in an apartment building.
A 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were wounded; they are being provided with all necessary assistance. Information regarding the extent of the destruction is being clarified
Recall
On the night of February 20, Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 UAVs at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 107 enemy drones.