Russia struck Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander, 157 out of 171 drones neutralized

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 171 drones at Ukraine overnight, 157 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 2 (from 18:00 on February 1), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 171 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo – Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 157 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 12 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

