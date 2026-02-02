Cherkasy and the region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: four injured

Cherkasy region suffered a massive drone attack from Russia overnight, including Cherkasy itself, with 4 injured reported, said Cherkasy OVA head Ihor Taburets on Telegram, writes UNN.

A difficult night for Cherkasy region. Russia launched a massive attack on us from the sky. We are recording the fall of enemy UAVs in a number of locations. In particular, in the regional center. As a result, fires broke out. According to preliminary data, we have four injured. - Taburets wrote.

Cherkasy Mayor Anatoliy Bondarenko clarified on Telegram that "in Cherkasy, the fall of enemy UAVs was recorded in several locations, as a result of which fires broke out. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities were targeted." "According to preliminary information, there are injured. All victims have been provided with the necessary medical care," Bondarenko noted.

Russian drone attack causes damage to enterprises in Cherkasy region