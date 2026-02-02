$42.810.04
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
11:00 AM • 17401 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 30815 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 56411 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 73223 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 50380 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50029 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36103 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52330 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65658 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Cherkasy and the region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: four injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3992 views

During the night, the Cherkasy region was subjected to a massive attack by enemy UAVs, which caused fires in the regional center and other locations. According to preliminary data, four people were injured.

Cherkasy and the region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: four injured

Cherkasy region suffered a massive drone attack from Russia overnight, including Cherkasy itself, with 4 injured reported, said Cherkasy OVA head Ihor Taburets on Telegram, writes UNN.

A difficult night for Cherkasy region. Russia launched a massive attack on us from the sky. We are recording the fall of enemy UAVs in a number of locations. In particular, in the regional center. As a result, fires broke out. According to preliminary data, we have four injured.

- Taburets wrote.

Cherkasy Mayor Anatoliy Bondarenko clarified on Telegram that "in Cherkasy, the fall of enemy UAVs was recorded in several locations, as a result of which fires broke out. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities were targeted." "According to preliminary information, there are injured. All victims have been provided with the necessary medical care," Bondarenko noted.

Russian drone attack causes damage to enterprises in Cherkasy region07.01.26, 09:14 • 3982 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast