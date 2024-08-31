Russia shells Nikopol and Marhanets: woman injured, buildings damaged

At night, on August 31, the Russian military struck Nikopol and Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak in a Telegram message, UNN reports .

Details

“At night, the enemy shelled Nikopol and Marhanets with artillery. A 58-year-old woman was injured. She is hospitalized in moderate condition,” wrote Lysak.

According to him, 7 multi-storey buildings and 4 private houses, an outbuilding, an administrative building, shops, a beauty salon, a real estate agency, a dental office, a bus stop, a medical facility and a lyceum were damaged as a result of the night shelling. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

Lysak noted that in the morning the occupants attacked Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities using UAVs and artillery. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

The head of the RMA informed that last night the air defense system shot down 3 Shahed drones over the Dnipro region.

Russian army shells fire and rescue unit in Nikopol three times in the morning