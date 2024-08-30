Russian army shells fire and rescue unit in Nikopol three times in the morning

This morning, Russian troops fired three times at the fire and rescue unit of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. The personnel were not injured, there are damages. This was reported on Friday by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

The strikes damaged the gate of the fire station building, the roof of the warehouse building and a rescue boat.

Fortunately, none of the personnel was injured, the SES added.

