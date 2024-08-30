Ukrainian defenders shoot down four “Shahids” over Dnipro region during a night attack

Last night, the defenders of Dnipropetrovs'k region shot down four Shahed drones. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Attacks on the Nikopol district continued. The enemy used heavy artillery, kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, Nikopol and Marhanets community came under fire from Grad multiple rocket launchers.

As a result of the shelling, the enterprise was damaged. Fortunately, no people were injured.

The Russian Federation fired at the communities of Dnipropetrovsk region: a high-rise building and a car were damaged