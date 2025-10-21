$41.760.03
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia sent first oil shipment to new refinery in Georgia - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

A Russian company delivered the first batch of oil to a newly built refinery in Kulevi, Georgia. The tanker "Kayseri" delivered 105,340 tons of Siberian Light oil from Novorossiysk.

Russia sent first oil shipment to new refinery in Georgia - Reuters

The Russian company "Russneft" delivered the first batch of oil to the newly built refinery in Kulevi, Georgia, this month, citing LSEG data on vessel tracking and industry sources, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Russia and Georgia have not had official diplomatic relations since 2008, when a brief war broke out between them. However, under the ruling Georgian Dream party, Tbilisi has strengthened economic ties with Moscow, while relations with Western countries have sharply deteriorated, the publication writes.

According to LSEG and the trader, on October 6, the tanker "Kayseri" delivered 105,340 tons of Siberian Light crude oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk to the oil terminal in Kulevi.

Russia seeks to diversify its exports while addressing challenges related to Western sanctions over Russia's war against Ukraine.

With the commissioning of its first refinery, Georgia aims to reduce its dependence on fuel imports from Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Romania, and Kazakhstan, the publication notes.

The plant was launched this month, and its initial processing capacity will be about 1.2 million tons of oil per year, or about 24,000 barrels per day.

The plant will gradually increase its annual capacity to 4 million tons by 2028, aiming to supply fuel for both export and the domestic market.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Georgian Dream
Reuters
Azerbaijan
Romania
Turkey
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Georgia