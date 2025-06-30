$41.590.00
Russia seeks to resume LNG exports despite sanctions - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

A Russian LNG tanker docked at the Arctic LNG 2 plant, which is idle due to US sanctions, for the first time since October. Russia seeks to increase gas exports and is expanding its "shadow fleet", changing management companies to circumvent restrictions.

Russia seeks to resume LNG exports despite sanctions - Bloomberg

Russia is again trying to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports after US sanctions hampered Russia's efforts in this direction last year. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a Russian LNG vessel docked at Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 export plant for the first time since October. This plant was supposed to be a key element in achieving Moscow's goal of tripling LNG exports by 2030, but it has been idle for several months as Russia tries to find buyers willing to violate Western restrictions.

Russia has everything it needs to significantly increase LNG exports as it expands its shadow fleet. Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian gas exports to Europe have decreased, and transporting more fuel by sea tankers and gas carriers is a good source of income to replenish Moscow's coffers.

- the authors note.

New sanctions package will target captains of the Russian shadow fleet – Presidential Commissioner26.06.25, 15:51 • 2392 views

They point out that at least 13 vessels, including those capable of operating in icy waters, have been engaged for potential service of Arctic LNG 2, with some of them changing management companies several times to obfuscate information about the true owners.

Russia has more vessels at its disposal compared to summer/autumn 2024. If it can find buyers, this small fleet should be sufficient to transport cargo

said Malte Gumpert, a representative of the American Arctic Institute.

In turn, Jeffrey Pyatt, a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center and former Assistant US Secretary of State who participated in the development of sanctions against Arctic LNG 2 during the Biden administration, noted that European leaders have expressed a "new determination to end all Russian gas imports, making it even more important that the United States continue our pressure on Novatek."

Reminder

The 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia will include, in particular, a ban on transactions for Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, as well as the addition of another 77 vessels to the list that are part of Russia's "shadow fleet."

It was previously reported that Sweden is strengthening control over vessels in the Baltic Sea to counter Russia's "shadow fleet," which is used to circumvent sanctions. The collection of information about vessels will serve as a basis for sanctions.

Australia imposes sanctions on part of Russia's shadow fleet18.06.25, 16:07 • 3008 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
