Russia, sanctions, treason: what's wrong with Hetmantsev's White Business Club.

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 105271 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 104499 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 112498 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 114935 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 137935 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105083 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 139958 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103913 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113543 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117048 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 90150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120349 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 65470 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 73829 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 53779 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 105272 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 137936 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 139959 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 170712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 160266 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 53779 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 73829 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120349 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123837 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141838 views
Actual
Russia, sanctions, treason: what's wrong with Hetmantsev's White Business Club

Russia, sanctions, treason: what's wrong with Hetmantsev's White Business Club

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26912 views

Russia, sanctions, treason: what's wrong with Hetmantsev's White Business Club.

The "White Business Club," created at the initiative of Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, includes 24 companies with Russian owners. In addition, the list includes companies associated with sanctioned individuals, in particular, suspected of treason Taras Kozak and Viktor Medvedchuk, UNN reports.

According to the analytical platform "Opendatabot‘, 7 997 companies were included in the ’White Business Club", which, as Hetmantsev declared, was created for honest and conscientious business and would protect entrepreneurs from excessive attention from the tax authorities. That is, the list of those selected was to include businesses that meet the standards of transparent business conduct in Ukraine, demonstrate openness, pay taxes in good faith, submit reports, and have no ties to Russia.

"However, at the time of the full-scale invasion, 24 companies from the club had Russian owners. Currently, none of these businesses officially has a Russian trace. We would like to remind you that since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, there has been a moratorium on changing registration data in companies with owners from Russia, except for a few cases clearly defined by law," the statement said.

It is noted that Opendatabot sent an appeal to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to verify registration changes in such businesses.

"The Opendatabot analyzed the companies included in the trusted list of the State Tax Service and found representatives among them who are related to sanctioned persons through joint business. Thus, two companies belong to the Kozak brothers' group, whose owners are connected to Viktor Medvedchuk's group. The list also includes businesses that have ties to Alef Corporationowned by sanctioned Vadym Yermolaievand Burisma Groupwhose owner is in the Corruption Register and so on," the analysts added.

In addition, it is noted that after the list was published , sanctions were imposed on Yuriy Boyko - two businesses from his group were also included in the Getmantsev Club.

It is worth noting that Medvedchuk and Kozak are suspected of a number of serious crimes against the state, including treason.

In 2023, the National Security and Defense Council also imposed sanctions against Ukrainian millionaire Vadym Yermolaiev, a Cypriot citizen.

The owner of Burisma, according to media reports, is former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine Mykola Zlochevsky, who is suspected of illicit enrichment and embezzlement of public funds on a large scale.

Getmantsev's "white Business Club": corruption, discrimination and control02.12.24, 17:35 • 165471 view

Statistics

According to the analytical platform, 42% of companies from the White Business Club earn between UAH 10 and 100 million per year, which is 3,300 businesses. Another 177 companies can boast revenues of over UAH 1 billion (2.2%). Another 208 Club members did not submit reports to the State Statistics Service for 2023 , so it is currently impossible to assess their financial performance.

Almost a quarter of white business representatives are concentrated in the capital - 1 927 companies. Another 10% or 794 companies are registered in Dnipropetrovska oblast. Kyiv region rounds out the top three with 594 companies or 7%.

16% or 1 275 companies from the white list are engaged in wholesale trade. Agriculture is in second place with 1,120 businesses (14%). Real estate involves 675 companies (8.4%), and maintenance of buildings and territories - 359 companies (4.5%). The medical industry rounds out the top five with 312 companies (3.9%).

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed the scandalous draft law on the "white business club" by the head of the parliament's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev. The document was criticized by both Mr. Hetmantsev's colleagues in parliament and experts. Even legal opinions stated that it did not comply with Ukrainian law. In addition, the creation of the "white business club" in Ukraine was the first anti-reform in a long time .

In their comments to UNN, economic experts pointed out that the document violates the Constitution of Ukraine and creates discriminatory conditions in the business environment. 

The fact that Hetmantsev's draft law contains discriminatory norms and has corruption risks, is also stated in the conclusion of analysts of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs.  

Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk also stated that the draft law on the "white business club" is discriminatory.

Vox Ukraine experts  consider the law on the "white business club" to be an anti-reform.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising